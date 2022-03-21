Before the 90 Days: Gino Proposes to Jasmine After Sending Her Nude Photos to His Ex

All has been forgiven.

After a tumultuous season together on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are officially engaged. Sunday night's episode featured a sweet proposal for the pair — but it wasn't entirely perfect.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to the engagement, a conversation between Gino, 52, and Jasmine, 34, finally put their biggest piece of drama to rest when Jasmine forgave him for sending topless photos of her to his ex-girlfriend. (A previous episode of the show outlined how Gino sent Jasmine's explicit photos as a way to make his ex jealous.)

"Jasmine is continuously punishing me over and over for some mistakes I made and that's what's making this so hard," Gino said in a confessional, later telling Jasmine, "I just feel like I'm being attacked over and over. It's just getting on my nerves."

"I wanted you to suffer because I've been suffering," Jasmine told him. "You have to understand you lied a few times and then now, I'm doubting everything you said. But I still want to have faith on you."

Jasmine later explained that Gino sharing the private information broke her trust in him, but not enough to pull her away. "I love you," she said. "Like, a lot. I don't want to lose you. I need you."

Before the 90 Days, Gino , Jasmine Jasmine and Gino

In a confessional, Jasmine elaborated on why Gino's misstep wasn't enough to break their relationship.

"It's not that I justify what Gino did, but he has become my best friend, my support system, and I love him from bullhead to toe just the way he is," she said. "Weird, creepy sometimes, but I also know the sweet, intelligent version of Gino and if that is not love, call it whatever you want, but I'm not giving up on our relationship. I'm not."

Then, Gino took out the ring, which he recently purchased for $270.

"You make me feel very loved," he said while proposing in the rain. "I've never felt so loved before like you love me, and you make me the happiest man."

Jasmine was honest about not loving the engagement ring but later seemed to come around. "It screams Gino, that's why I love this ring," she said.

Added Gino: "Jasmine and I have been through a lot of craziness in the last 10 months, but here we are, and she said yes and she's like one in a billion — trillion — so I'm the luckiest man, you know? I know there's still a lot of work to do to bring Jasmine over to the U.S.A. but this is the first step in a long road and I'm glad we are on that path together."