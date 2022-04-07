Jasmine claims Gino sent three nude photos of her to his ex-girlfriend, but he maintains that it was only one

Before the 90 Days: Gino Explains How He 'Accidentally' Sent Jasmine's Nude Photo to His Ex

A 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple is diving into their biggest controversy, and they seem to have very different outlooks.

PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of the upcoming Before the 90 Days Tell All episode in which Gino shares why he sent a topless photo (or photos) of Jasmine to his ex-girlfriend.

"It wasn't nude pictures, plural," he begins. "So, this happened a couple of months after I met Jasmine because I was excited about meeting Jasmine. Now my ex, she rubbed me the wrong way when we broke up, and she was saying a lot of stuff to me about her new boyfriend and stuff. So, what this was was my immaturity and trying to get back at her. Revenge."

Earlier this season, Jasmine learned that Gino had sent topless photos of her to his ex. This began an episodes-long argument, which Jasmine said betrayed her trust.

In the preview clip, Gino tries to explain his reasoning to host Shaun Robinson, and the other Before the 90 Days cast members. "Now what happened was, I selected a group of pictures on my phone, and one of the pictures I accidentally sent was a topless photo," he says. "And it was one time, and it was meant to be a one-time thing only, but I didn't send a nude photo on purpose to her."

But Jasmine doesn't think Gino's explanation holds up. "I mean, Gino, you sent at different times three different topless pictures," she says via video conference.

"No, no. This was one time only," Gino responds.

As the rest of the cast looks on in disbelief, Jasmine shares her side of the incident.

"There were three different pictures," Jasmine reiterates before claiming that Gino had sent text messages between each of the three photos. She argues against his explanation that he had accidentally selected a series of photos at once.

"So, you're telling me, Gino, that you made the same mistake three different times by texting three different texts?" she says.

Host Robinson jumps in to question Gino's authenticity and asks if Jasmine has the facts wrong.

"No, no, no. It was only one partial nude pic," Gino says again.

Jasmine continues to defend herself. "And the problem is, Shaun, he never showed me his texts. I never saw it from Gino's cell phone," she says.

Cast member Ella Johnson chimes in to question why Gino wouldn't show Jasmine the text messages. "He deleted it scared, Ella," Jasmine adds.

While the nude photos certainly caused a rift in Jasmine and Gino's relationship, it appears they did end up putting the drama aside. In a recent episode of the series, the couple had a heart-to-heart about the hurtful text exchange, and agreed to move past it.

Gino then proposed to Jasmine and she said yes.