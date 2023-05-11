Joseph Lee on His Evolution from Midwestern Only Child to L.A. 'Beefcake': 'I'm Full of Immense Gratitude'

Joseph Lee has made a name, and a home, for himself in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actor and artist has found fame after starring as George Nakai, Amy Lau's husband and a struggling, insecure sculptor with familial wealth, in Netflix's new smash series Beef.

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, Lee says he sees similarities between his on-screen character and himself.

"The thing that I connect with him the most on would be the sense of vulnerability and insecurity that he has as an artist over his work," the actor says. "I myself am a fine artist, and so that type of specificity in the writing was something that I really connected to, that yearning of wanting your work to be validated not only by the people around you but by yourself."

Lee is also aware of the stark difference between their lives. "I don't come from the type of lineage and the type of privilege that George comes from," he notes.

The actor continues, "I grew up as an only child, I was a latchkey kid. And so for me, being stuck at home, it was either being glued in front of a television or picking up a pencil and doodling. And so those were truly just the most accessible things to me to allow myself to just wander. And in many ways, I still feel like that same kid. I just happen to be playing with different toys."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty

Lee is no longer the child he once was, but has recently found himself taken back to those feelings that were persistent in his childhood. "I grew up in the Midwest where a lot of microaggressions were somewhat normalized for me growing up," the Searching star says.

He adds, "With the recent rise of Asian hate acts, it's been troubling because I feel like some of those kinds of triggers and some of that trauma seems to be coming back. It's tough for me because as a 35-year-old adult, it takes me back to that same child that is very emotional and is very angry and doesn't have the right words to say… And so I feel like a child in my frustration, and I feel like a child in my vulnerability when I see those things."

While the uptick in Anti-Asian hate crimes has taken a toll on Lee, he is grateful for the acceptance he has found in L.A. "It's been this kind of weird process, where when I first moved to Los Angeles, it was kind of the first time for me to really find this new sense of community and really find a safe place for myself," he shares.

Coinciding with his move to L.A. and his rise to stardom is Lee's emerging sex symbol, "beefcake" status.

"It's overwhelming, but in the best way possible," the Beef actor says. "I think I'm so used to working by myself alone painting, and so to have that type of acknowledgment and recognition, it's definitely a different feeling and it's an adjustment."

Along with his personal recognition, Lee is proud of the acknowledgment the Asian American community is experiencing in the film and television industry.

"For me, it's really great to see the community allow themselves to turn inward and start telling stories from an honest place as opposed to creating something that's based off of a projection of others or is trying to prove something to others," Lee explains. "And we're at this point now where we're just trying to be ourselves and just trying to find whatever that authentic voice is for ourselves. And that's really beautiful to see."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This Asian American appreciation can also be seen in the response to Beef. "It felt like a fresh cup of water. Everything about it was just for refreshing," Lee says of creating the show.

He continues, "It's the most diverse, creative bunch from all different types of fields, and everybody is just on the same page and trying to make this production the best that it could be. All the laughs, all the joking, all the time spent getting to know each other… I just felt very comfortable in that space and it felt very rewarding to have this incredible finished product."

JC Olivera/Getty

Now that Beef has wrapped and is streaming on Netflix, Lee is looking forward to his next project.

"I have my three-month art solo exhibition with Diesel in Shibuya, Tokyo coming up in September. And so currently I'm locked away in my studio just painting away," Lee says. "I think at this point, I'm just full of immense gratitude and excitement all at the same time. I can't predict what's going to happen, but I'm just excited."

For more on Joseph Lee, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Beef is streaming now in full on Netflix.