'Beef' Star Ali Wong Says Michelle Obama Sent Her Handwritten Fan Mail: 'It's Framed in My House'

Ali Wong has a very impressive fan in her corner.

Michelle Obama not only touts Wong as one of her "favorite comedians," as she called her on Instagram last month, but has also gone out of her way to send Wong fan mail.

"She had actually reached out to me a couple years ago and sent me a letter — like, a handwritten letter — and it's framed in my house," Wong, 40, told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance Thursday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"She wrote me about how touched she was that I talk about women's bodies, and what happens to our bodies, and make us laugh at the same time. And she was like, 'I think that's really important.' "

"It's her, so it means the world to me," Wong added of the former first lady's support.

Ali Wong; Michelle Obama. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; NAACP via Getty Images

RELATED GALLERY: 28 Celebs Who Have Gotten Starstruck by Meeting Their Favorite Celebs

The Beef star said that while she is yet to meet Obama, 59, she's hopeful that her upcoming tour — a 34-show run which kicks off April 23 in Nashville — will finally see the two connect in person.

"Before COVID, she was set to come to one of my shows in D.C., and I think she bought, like, 25 seats — I'm sure half of them were for secret service, but whatever!" Wong joked. "They paid for the tickets, so I appreciate it."

She added of Obama, "I hope she comes this summer to my show in D.C."

At the end of March, Obama highlighted Wong, calling her "one of my favorite comedians" in a final social-media post tied to Women's History Month and featuring a story from her latest book, The Light We Carry.

Wong told Clarkson, 40, "it felt amazing" to be recognized by the former first lady, whose lengthy tribute to the comedian described her as an inspiration to all.

"Ali is an acerbic, truth-spitting talent who first caught my attention in 2016 when she put out a stand-up special called Baby Cobra on Netflix," Obama wrote. "Throughout the special, she struts the stage at seven and a half months pregnant, wearing a body-hugging dress and red horn-rimmed glasses, appearing fantastically and almost defiantly female while delivering a raunchy, no-holds-barred monologue about everything from race to motherhood."

"She manages to be fierce and real all at once. To riveting effect, she shows us her whole self," Obama continued. "What Ali reminds us of is how important it is to remember that our differences are treasures and tools."

She concluded, "And even though it isn't always easy, we've got to show up every single day as our authentic selves. Thank you for showing us that, Ali."

Courtesy of Netflix

Before embarking on her cross-country tour this summer, Wong has been busy promoting her newest project, Netflix's Beef.

She and Steven Yeun star as two spiteful strangers who meet during a fit of road rage — but quickly find their lives intertwined — in the dramedy series. Unable to let go of their vehicle face-off, the rivals go to drastic lengths to inflict harm on the other and fulfill their hunger for revenge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yeun, 39, praised Wong for her performance in the series, telling PEOPLE this week that she​​ helped to alleviate some of the heavier moments while filming the darkly humorous show.

"​​She's an amazing costar because she holds a lot of weight," he said at the show's Los Angeles premiere. "She is someone who knows how to uphold a lot of the good vibes and a lot of the unseen, and I deeply appreciate that about her."

Beef is now streaming on Netflix.