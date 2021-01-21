The former Bachelorette said she regrets not having tougher conversations on her season

Becca Kufrin Says She Would Ask Contestants Who They Voted for If She Were the Bachelorette Again

If Becca Kufrin were to be the Bachelorette all over again, she'd do things a little differently the second time around.

The 30-year-old told current Bachelor Matt James that she regrets not asking tougher questions of the men on her season, she said in an interview with Insider.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I told him, look, if I was the Bachelorette again, the second I walked into the house after meeting everyone I would say, 'Who did you vote for and why? Let's talk about it,' " Kufrin told the outlet.

"There's no way in hell they'd show that conversation," she added. "But for me, especially living through this past year, it would be so important to me."

Image zoom Credit: Paul Hebert/ABC

Kufrin and her ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, 31, split over the summer after two years together.

Kufrin first announced the breakup on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in September after fans noticed that the pair had been spending time apart.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said at the time. "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night."

Yrigoyen made headlines just days after Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premiered when fans discovered that he had previously liked a series of highly inflammatory Instagram posts, including some that were racist and homophobic.

By that time, the couple were already engaged. Kufrin said that his Instagram activity was a "total shock" to her.

Image zoom Becca Kufrin/Instagram

"I was in this very weird limbo phase where I was happily engaged, I was on this high cause I was in love and the show had worked for me, but ... I couldn't be vocal about it because I couldn't give away who I picked," she told Insider.

Despite the controversy, Kufrin and Yrigoyen continued their relationship for more than two years — until nationwide protests against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd triggered more difficult conversations for the couple, Kufrin said.

In June, Yrigoyen posted a photo of a thin blue line on his Instagram in support of law enforcement amid the protests against police brutality.

Days later, Kufrin said on her podcast that she thought her then-fiancé's post was "tone deaf."

And while the split didn't come down to one Instagram post, the reality star said was forced to confront tough questions about their differences.

"I was like ... what's important to me? What's important to him?" she told Insider. "Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?"

Kufrin continued, "How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it's the right decision for me and my future children?"

RELATED VIDEO: Becca Kufrin Is Enjoying Being Single in L.A. After Garrett Yrigoyen Split: It 'Feels Like Magic'

Earlier this month, Kufrin got candid on Instagram saying that despite the hardships that 2020 brought, she was grateful for all that she learned.

"2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible," Kufrin began her lengthy post, which included a video montage of photos from the year. "You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn't. And after all the hell that's taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you."