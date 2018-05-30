Becca Kufrin Will Meet with Ex-Fiancé Arie Luyedyk Jr. on The Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be coming face-to-face on this season of The Bachelorette.

On Monday evening, Bachelor Nation watched Kufrin begin her journey to find love on the ABC reality series, which came months after Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement with the Minnesota native — on live television — for a second chance with Bachelor runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Although Kufrin and Luyendyk Jr. have each found love with someone else — she exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she’s engaged to a contestant from the current Bachelorette season — she confirmed that they reunited for cameras.

“He will show up, yes,” Kufrin, 28, told Entertainment Tonight.

“We do have a conversation and you’ll just have to see that unfold. At that point it wasn’t emotional, it was just two adults sitting down, wishing each other the best and talking through our experiences,” she shared.

According to Kufrin, their on-camera Bachelorette discussion was the last chat they’ve had since their raw and emotional split.

“I knew that would probably be the last time we had a conversation, and I wish him and Lauren the best,” she said.

Less than five months ago, Kufrin was engaged to Luyendyk Jr., 36, whom she quickly fell for on his season of The Bachelor. But shortly before the season premiere aired, the race car driver admitted he still had feelings for Burnham. By mid-January, Luyendyk Jr. ended things with Kufrin to go back to Burnham. (They got engaged on After the Final Rose in March.)

Following the breakup, “I went through the grieving process,” Kufrin told PEOPLE. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.”

But when the notion that she could be the next Bachelorette was presented, Kufrin knew she had to seriously consider the offer.

“Yes, I fell in love and we were engaged,” she said of Luyendyk Jr. “But that ended. And I realized nothing since then changed. I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

Now blissfully engaged — the ring is “very beautiful,” she said — Kufrin can’t wait to show off her man to the rest of the world. “I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened.”

