Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Want Jason Tartick for Next Bachelor: He's So 'Open'

Now that The Bachelorette is over, fans are dying to know who the franchise’s next leading man is — and Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have officially cast their vote.

Kurfrin, 28, and her new fiancé, 29, joined Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Tuesday morning to chat about their budding relationship and hopes for the next season of The Bachelor, which will premiere in 2019.

“I mean, I would say Jordan [Kimball] for his one-liners,” said Kufrin with a laugh.

“Or Leo [Dottavio], for his good hair,” added Yrigoyen.

But ultimately, they’re rooting for Jason Tartick, 29, who made it to Kufrin’s final three. (She sent Tartick home before they had the opportunity to spend a night in the fantasy suite together.)

“I have a soft spot for Jason,” Kufrin said. “I think he’s so charismatic, he would be so open to all of the girls on the journey.”

“I think Jason would be great,” added Yrigoyen.

Jason Tartick

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Splash

The newly engaged couple also addressed Yrigoyen’s much-discussed Instagram controversy. In May, news broke that Yrigoyen had liked offensive memes about the trans community, undocumented immigrants and Parkland shooting survivors, which he and his openly liberal fiancée addressed for the first time on the After the Final Rose special — and again on GMA.

“I made a public apology on my Instagram and I’m really sorry,” he told Strahan. “I didn’t meant to offend anybody, but now I know the weight that a like holds on Instagram.”

“I know it went against things that she stood for, but she knows … that’s not my true character,” he added. “She didn’t let my Instagram define who I am as a person and we’re moving forward. We’re trying to grow, be better people, and I’m trying not to make those same mistakes again.”

"Now I know the weight that a like holds on Instagram…" Garrett responds to social media firestorm in @BacheloretteABC couple's off-screen drama: https://t.co/QRS4Pl1AFx pic.twitter.com/aFx3zhxmyG — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2018

“Right away, it was a conversation, it was an issue that we had to overcome,” Kufrin said. “But he has been very transparent throughout the entire thing and he never held anything back. He understands that it was offensive, but he took full initiative after that all came out to apologize.”

“He didn’t want to offend anyone,” she added. “So it hasn’t been the easiest, but we’ve gotten through it and I think honestly, it’s made us stronger.”

Yrigoyen had previously apologized for his social media activity with a statement, writing, “I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”

In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE, on stands Friday, he explained that “just because I liked it, doesn’t necessarily mean that I supported it.” He also shared that fans calling him a bigot was “tough” time in his life, adding, “I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

On Monday night’s After the Final Rose special, the couple also fielded questions about the controversy.

“I don’t condone that and I know that he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend,” said Kufrin. “I just want to move forward and to learn and to grown and to continue to educate ourselves. That’s all that you can ask for in another person.”

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen ABC/Paul Hebert

Yrigoyen proposed to Kufrin on Monday night’s finale after Kufrin admitted to falling in love with the other finalist, Blake Horstmann, as well.

After breaking his heart — “I f—king knew it,” he said — she accepted Yrigoyen’s proposal.

“I’ve been waiting to say it for the right person,” she said. “I’ve been holding back because I wanted to be 1000 percent certain. Garrett, I love you. I love you so much.”