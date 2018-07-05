Becca Kufrin Walks Off Date with Colton Underwood in The Bachelorette Sneak Peek

July 05, 2018

Love is definitely in the air on The Bachelorette!

In a sneak peek at Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC reality series, several men profess their love for Becca Kufrin — and it seems the feelings might be mutual.

“Are you falling in love?” host Chris Harrison asks Kufrin, 28.

“Yes!” she excitedly replies.

But even with all the giddy feelings, it’s not all roses and sunshine as the group travels to the Bahamas for the final weeks of the show.

In the clip, the men begin to struggle with the idea of Kufrin falling for more than one guy.

“She clearly cares about more guys than just me,” says Blake, with another contestant adds, “It’s enough to drive a man nuts.”

But perhaps the biggest bombshell comes from Colton Underwood, who sits down to have a serious conversation with Kufrin.

“I don’t know what she’s thinking right now,” he says as Kufrin is seen walking off during dinner. “That’s the frightening part of all of this.”

And it seems Kufrin is equally as confused.

“Honestly at this point, I don’t know how tonight is going to end,” she says.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

