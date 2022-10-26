After a rocky start, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are in it for the long haul.

Kufrin and Jacobs first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. After initially hitting it off, the two broke up during the season finale. They eventually got back together, and by October 2021, they were a full-fledged couple sharing all of their cutest moments on social media.

The two got engaged in the spring of 2022, marking Kufrin's third engagement — the former Bachelorette met her ex-fiancés on the show as well. After joining Bachelor Nation in 2018, she was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. When he called off their engagement, she ended up back on reality TV and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin and Yrigoyen broke up in August 2020.

Kufrin and Jacobs' engagement garnered extra attention because of the role reversal: Kufrin was the one who proposed to Jacobs. However, in October 2022, the couple got engaged again after Jacobs planned his own proposal. "The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready," Kufrin told PEOPLE.

From Paradise to proposal, here's a look at Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' relationship timeline.

Summer 2021: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs meet on Bachelor in Paradise

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

A year after her engagement to Yrigoyen ended, Kufrin returned to the small screen for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2021. Jacobs started off the season by pursuing Tammy Ly, but when Kufrin arrived, the two quickly connected.

Summer 2021: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs break up

Although Kufrin and Jacobs seemed like a great match on the show, they broke up during the season finale of BiP.

Kufrin later talked to E! News about the breakup. "Everything, I would say, happens for a reason," she said. "When we were dating on the beach for that short amount of time, everything was smooth sailing. It was perfect. But for me, I needed more of the real life. I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together."

She added that she was devastated about the breakup, recalling that she was "sobbing" in her hotel room afterward.

October 6, 2021: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs announce that they're back together

Although Bachelor in Paradise ended with the couple parting ways, the two had gotten back together before the episode premiered. After the season finale aired in October 2021, the couple shared their reconciliation with the world.

In an Instagram post, Kufin shared a cute montage of pictures of her and Jacobs together. In the caption, she wrote, "You know what they say… Third time's a charm."

"I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy," she added. "Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

Jacobs shared his own photo of the two embracing. "I feel safe with you," he wrote. "As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong … Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push 'us' away."

October 2021: Becca Kufrin says Thomas Jacobs is "nothing like" her exes

Becca Kufrin Instagram

Kufrin and Jacobs made a joint appearance on the Talking It Out podcast in October, where Kufrin went into detail on how Jacobs is different than her exes Yrigoyen and Luyendyk.

"The world saw how my relationship with Arie unfolded and how that ended, which was really tough," she said. "But there wasn't much dialogue there other than him ending things on TV, and that was kind of it. And then, in my past relationship with Garrett, obviously, the breakup was a lot more private."

She said that despite the engagement ring and the promises, she "never felt like they were all in." She added that for both breakups, "there wasn't much dialogue or passion."

"And with [Thomas], even though we didn't know each other for very long, but we still, I think, had so much feeling with one another," she explained. "When he was like, 'Have faith in us. Fight for us. Like, leave here with me. Don't have the what-ifs,' hearing him say those things was so foreign because I never had that. And I was kind of taken aback in that moment."

November 30, 2021: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs spend Thanksgiving with her family

The couple took their relationship to the next level during the holiday season. In an Instagram post, Kufrin shared that they had celebrated Thanksgiving together alongside her family.

"This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full," she captioned a photo of them. "Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today."

She added, "Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things."

December 16, 2021: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs celebrate 6 months together

In mid-December, Jacobs posted a tribute on Instagram for his and Kufrin's six-month anniversary.

Jacobs shared photos of them together, writing, "And just like that, 6 months later. I love you Becca Kufrin."

Alongside another set of photos, he wrote, "I'm so proud to share this life with you. 182 sunrises have brought so much joy, growth, and love into my life and I'm grateful for each one. I can't wait for 18,200 more."

February 14, 2022: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs celebrate Valentine's Day

The pair celebrated their first Valentine's Day together with sweet social media tributes.

Kufrin shared a carousel of photos of the two of them with their dogs. "I'm stealing your words you wrote to me but 'you are my February 14th along with everyday before & after,' " she wrote. "I love you Tommy Two Step and our little gremlins."

February 2022: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs return to Mexico for vacation

Thomas Jacobs Instagram

At the end of February, the couple took a trip to Mexico, where Bachelor in Paradise was filmed and where they met.

In an Instagram post, Jacobs shared a few photos of them and wrote, "Made it out of Mexico this time without getting dumped. YES!"

Kufrin also shared vacation photos with a similar caption. "Redefining paradise. Mexico round 2 went a bit better this time, right @thomasajacobs?" she joked.

April 2022: Thomas Jacobs thinks about proposing to Becca Kufrin

In an appearance on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, Jacobs talked about proposing to Kufrin and made it clear that it was something that would happen soon. "I'm very aware she wants an elongated cushion [diamond]," he said. "I'm very aware she wants it to be very large. Am I aware if I have one in a safety lockbox in my bedroom? I don't know. Time will tell. We'll have to find that one out later on this year."

Jacobs said that he wanted the proposal to be private, but he would certainly have a photographer there to document every moment. "I want it to be a special moment just for us," he said. "And then be able to sort of enjoy it the way we want to."

May 2022: Becca Kufrin says that Thomas Jacobs jokingly proposed to her

During an appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Kufrin chatted with host Michelle Young about getting engaged. When asked if it was on the horizon, Kufrin replied yes.

"It's actually something we've talked about for quite a while now," she said. "He, like, jokingly proposed with a paper clip ring once. And I was like, 'I would say yes to this paper clip ring, except it cuts my finger all the time.' I mean, it's definitely on the horizon."

She went on to say that Jacobs would have to get her mother's permission before popping the question.

May 2022: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs vacation in Hawaii

Becca Kufrin Instagram

In May, Kufrin and Jacobs shared photos from their vacation in Hawaii.

Kufrin shared a polaroid shot of the pair kissing on her Instagram Story and added "I love you" underneath.

Jacobs also shared some snaps on his Instagram, along with a clip of Kufrin as they watched the sunset over the ocean. "Just a moment of appreciation for my beautiful Island princess," he said in the video.

May 29, 2022: Becca Kufrin shares that she proposed to Thomas Jacobs

Later that month, Kufrin announced that she was the one who proposed to Jacobs.

"In the ultimate plot twist… HE SAID YES!" she wrote alongside photos of the newly engaged couple.

"We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops!" she added. "I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."

Jacobs also shared photos of the two. "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move," he wrote. "You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops."

June 2022: Thomas Jacobs calls Becca Kufrin's proposal the "biggest compliment"

Thomas Jacobs Instagram

In an appearance on Off the Vine, Jacobs told host Kaitlyn Bristowe about what it was like to have Kufrin propose.

"Having a ring on your finger as a male, when your partner proposes to you as a female — you just feel like a bad b----," he said.

He countered some of the negative comments the couple had received, saying that the proposal was special to them. "[Being proposed to] is the biggest compliment," he said. "That she wants to tie me down? That she proposed to me? Like, what?"

June 15, 2022: Becca Kufrin says engagement to Thomas Jacobs "feels right"

Kufrin opened about up her engagement to PEOPLE in June 2022, saying it "feels right" with Jacobs. She explained, "It feels like we can live in it and actually celebrate it. Before, there was so much publicity and attention that it just felt weird. It felt off in the past."

She continued, "Whereas this one, it really feels like it fits us and it's more quiet and intimate."

July 15, 2022: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs buy a home together

Becca Kufrin Instagram

In July 2022, the engaged couple bought their first home together. Kufrin announced the exciting milestone on Instagram, writing, "Officially co-home owners! 🏡. Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants."

The former Bachelorette also hinted at their plans to expand their family in the future. "Let's fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies 🤍," she added.

October 25, 2022: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs get engaged again

Five months after Kufrin proposed, Jacobs decided it was his turn to get down on one knee.

"We are so excited! It's time we can finally start wedding planning," Kufrin told PEOPLE following their second engagement. "The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready, apparently he took pictures of the ring with me in the background and was able to show it to most of our friends and family beforehand so most felt included. It was so cute to see him in that moment. But I never thought he'd actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!"