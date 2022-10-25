Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Get Engaged — Again!

For Bachelor in Paradise's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, getting engaged was so nice, they did it twice!

Jacobs, 30, has officially proposed to Kufrin, 32, five months after she popped the question to him this past May.

"We are so excited! It's time we can finally start wedding planning," Kufrin tells PEOPLE. "The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready, apparently he took pictures of the ring with me in the background and was able to show it to most of our friends and family beforehand so most felt included. It was so cute to see him in that moment. But I never thought he'd actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!"

After the couple's first proposal, Kufrin shared photos with the caption: "In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES!"

"We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops," she continued. "I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️"

Addressing the moment in his own Instagram post, Jacobs wrote: "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops."

Thomas Jacobs Instagram

Both Kufrin and Jacobs later defended her decision to propose amid online criticism.

"We've received so much love from people, but I've also seen comments where people are like, 'She's desperate.' 'I would never allow a woman to propose to the man,'" Kufrin said while co-hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "'I would never do this.' And it's like, cool, that's you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he's desperate. It doesn't make sense to me. The logic's not there."

On Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, Jacobs said: "Having a ring on your finger as a male, when your partner proposes to you as a female — you just feel like a bad b----."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

After Kufrin's initial proposal, she revealed Jacobs was "still planning to do something special."

"He's talked about still wanting to propose to me, as well. I'm like, 'How spoiled are we that we're the only couple that is able to get away with two engagements?'" she told Access Hollywood in June. "He has something planned. I have no idea when or where, so I'm just kinda hanging tight. But yeah, we're just enjoying the moment."