"It deserved much more care and thoughtfulness on my end," Becca Kufrin said of the way she handled herself during her and Rachel Lindsay's discussion about race in America last week

Becca Kufrin Doesn't Know the Status of Her Relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen After His Pro-Cop Remarks

Becca Kufrin says she doesn't "know" the status of her relationship with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen following his support of law enforcement in the wake of national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Kufrin, 30, further addressed Yrigoyen's comments and apologized to Lindsay — the franchise's first black female lead — for the way she handled herself while discussing race in America last week.

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin shared. "I can't give anything more than that."

Kufrin shared that she and Yrigoyen, 31, are continuing to do work on the matter "at home at this time and that's where the work will remain."

"That's really the best I can give you at this point."

On June 4, Yrigoyen posted a lengthy statement on Instagram alongside a photo of the "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show support for police officers.

In his statement, Yrigoyen said he "couldn't sit back and not support" his "many friends and family in law enforcement," as well as the "hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well."

On the podcast episode that aired Tuesday, which Kufrin explained was filmed "18 hours" after Yrigoyen's statement was posted, Kufrin showed support for her fiancé.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Kufrin said, adding, "I don’t align with and I don’t agree with" his social media post.

"I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way," she said. "I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."

Kufrin added that one of Yrigoyen's friend is a police officer, and his friend " got shot in the back of the head during one of these riots."

Now, on the latest episode, Kufrin explained she feels she could have done a better job of giving the conversation her "undivided attention" and admitted that "black lives do matter."

"I want to first start by saying Rachel, I owe you an apology. I would like to first start there. I fell short last week because this conversation — that conversation deserved my complete, undivided attention. It deserved much more care and thoughtfulness on my end. You delivered all of that and more and I did not," Kufrin told Lindsay, 35.

When listening back, Kufrin told Lindsay that she was "gutted" that she did not "express a deeper empathy with the struggles that you have lived."

"It's something you've been fighting for and have been so vocal about in this franchise for years now ... and I hear you when you say things need to change," Kufrin continued. "I agree with you."

Kufrin went on to share that more work needs to be done after it was announced that Matt James will be the first black Bachelor.

"I want to throw my voice behind yours to amplify that message to say let it not stop there," Kufrin told Lindsay. "We need to see not only leads of color, but contestants, people behind the scenes, people on the team, the Bachelor franchise as a whole."

"I feel like when I was trying to state my points last week I fell short and I didn't fully offer that support. I'm coming to you not only as a colleague, but much more importantly as a friend."

"I believe we both went in to last week's conversation wanting that to be open and wanting to have an honest discussion for people to listen to be able to see two women come together of different races, different backgrounds to discuss our heavy issues at hand and the most important one being that black lives do matter."

"Rachel, you did succeed where I did not," Kufrin said adding that she wants to "lead by example when admitting when I have fallen short, which I have."

Kufrin later shared that when they recorded the podcast she was not in the right frame of mind as she had been dealing with a lot of personal matters.

"I want to shed light on why I struggled so much last week," Kufrin began. "Besides the fact that we're coming out of a pandemic and we are in the midst of a modern day civil rights movement, I was back in Minneapolis dealing with the loss of my grandfather."

Kufrin shared she ha also dealt with another loss and that speaking on the podcast was also "18 hours after Garrett's social media post and I was dealing with that and discord in my relationship."

Since then, however, Kufrin has educated herself on America's history of racism and issues the black community face and has promised to keep learning.

"After doing a lot of soul-searching, one thing I had to come to terms with is that prior to the protests beginning ... I didn't take enough time and care in my days to read up on things."

