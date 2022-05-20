"I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together," Becca Kufrin said

Becca Kufrin Says She and Thomas Jacobs Briefly Split Up Because She Needed 'More of the Real Life'

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' brief breakup was just what they needed.

While in conversation with E! News, Kufrin opened up about why she ended her relationship with Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise last year — and why it ultimately helped them in the long run.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everything, I would say, happens for a reason," said Kufrin, 32. "When we were dating on the beach for that short amount of time, everything was smooth sailing. It was perfect. But for me, I needed more of the real life. I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together."

Choosing to part ways wasn't easy for Kufrin. Recalling the aftermath, the former Bachelorette lead said she "was just sobbing" in her hotel room. "I was like, 'I gotta get his number and reach out to him and see if I can make amends,'" she added.

"We broke up on the beach. At that point, you don't have a responsibility to anybody to be together unless it's to each other to be together," Jacobs, 29, also told the news outlet. "I know for me, that's a lot more real."

Added Jacobs, "We could have chosen just to walk away and no one would have said anything. We chose each other and we continue to choose each other every day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After their brief split was shown in BiP's season 7 finale, the pair confirmed their reconciliation on social media.

"I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy," Kufrin wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

THOMAS JACOBS, REBECCA KUFRIN Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Now, Kufrin and Jacobs are in a great place — and are even speaking seriously about their future together. She recently said getting engaged is something they've "talked about for quite a while," adding that it's "definitely on the horizon."

"He knows this. He needs to ask for my mother's blessing. So, he can't get down on one knee until that happens," she said while co-hosting her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Michelle Young.