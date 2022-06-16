A Bachelor Nation Wedding 'Disaster' Made Becca Kufrin Question Filming Her Nuptials to Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelorette alum isn't completely ruling out a televised wedding, but for now says, "I think we would just want to keep it more intimate and personal between us"

Becca Kufrin revealed she's strongly leaning toward keeping her wedding to fiancé Thomas Jacobs private after attending a filmed ceremony for one Bachelor Nation couple.

"I went to Chris and Krystal's wedding in the past for Paradise and it was a disaster," Kufrin, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - Kris and Krystal's Wedding Credit: John Fleenor/ABC

Since then, Kufrin's been pretty certain she'll make her upcoming nuptials to Jacobs a private, non-televised affair.

"I don't think we would have it televised," she said. "I think we would just want to keep it more intimate and personal between us."

Of course, she admitted, "I can never say no because every time I say no, definitely not, something ends up happening, so we'll see, but I don't think it's in the cards for us."

Kufrin also shared that she's not likely to wed Jacobs on camera after having two televised engagements — to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor and Garrett Yrigoyen on The Bachelorette — was "enough."

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Credit: Becca Kufrin Instagram

Kufrin also told ET she and Jacobs have "nothing" set in stone for their upcoming wedding.

"We have an outline," she said. "We just want to have a big party, a celebration, that probably won't be traditional in any sense."

She explained, "We're just enjoying this moment, and living in the engagement bliss, and enjoying being able to say fiancé. I'm sure very soon, in probably the next couple months, we'll start to actually plan and sit down and figure out what it will all look like."

She added, "I'm not a planner. I just hate to plan anything and so I'm like, 'Thomas, you can take the reins here.'"

In May, the reality star announced that she was engaged to Jacobs on Instagram, writing, "In the ultimate plot twist ... HE SAID YES!"

"We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops!" Kufrin added.

Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight that she expected a mixed reaction from fans after her untraditional engagement.

"I've been in this world long enough to know that anything you do will have such a mixed reaction. I wasn't naive to that. I knew what people would probably say, and how they would feel about it, and if they would or wouldn't do what I did," she said. "But, at the end of the day, none of that mattered because I did what I felt was best for our relationship."