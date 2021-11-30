Becca Kufrin, star of season 14 of The Bachelorette, took boyfriend Thomas Jacobs to Minnesota to meet “the most important people” in her life over the Thanksgiving holiday

Becca Kufrin Takes Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs to Her Hometown Over the Holidays: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Becca Kufrin is taking her relationship with Thomas Jacobs to the next level.

The former Bachelorette star, 31, took to Instagram on Monday to pen a sweet message alongside a collection of pictures — many of which feature Jacobs, 29 — from her Thanksgiving holiday in her home state of Minnesota.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full," the reality star wrote. "Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today."

"Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things," Kufrin continued, adding, "Next time we will get you some snow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jacobs' response to Kufrin's cute caption about their hometown holiday was equally as adorable. "Thankful for you little mouse, love this life with you," he wrote in the comments.

Although the couple, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, have had their ups and downs throughout their relationship, they appear to be going strong ever since they got back together following their emotional split during the BiP finale.

"You know what they say…Third time's a charm," Kufrin captioned a montage of the couple on Instagram in October, referencing her two failed reality TV engagements. "I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

Prior to getting together with Jacobs, Kufrin had her fair share of high-profile Bachelor Nation romances. Arie Luyendyk Jr. infamously proposed to Kufrin during the season 22 Bachelor finale; however, the race car driver broke up with Kufrin shortly after to pursue runner-up and now-wife Lauren Burnham.

After being cast as the lead in season 14 of The Bachelorette, Kufrin accepted Garrett Yrigoyen's proposal during the show's finale; however, Kufrin confirmed in September 2020 that she and Yrigoyen, 32, had decided to call off their engagement after two years together.

RELATED VIDEO: Becca Kufrin talks Thomas Jacobs romance on the 'Talking It Out' podcast

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said while speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast at the time. "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night."

Kufrin addressed her breakups with Luyendyk Jr. and Yrigoyen during a joint appearance with Jacobs on the Talking It Out podcast in October, reflecting on how her current beau fought for their relationship to work out.

"For both of those breakups, it was just kind of, like, there wasn't much dialogue or passion. It was, more so, it just ended in the ways that it did. And with [Thomas], even though we didn't know each other for very long, but we still, I think, had so much feeling with one another," she explained.