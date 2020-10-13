The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Supports Joe Biden, Tells 'Haters' to Unfollow Her

"I'm voting like humanity depends on it," Becca Kufrin said of her choice to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden

Becca Kufrin is voicing her support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Monday, Kufrin, 30, shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a Biden t-shirt that she designed years and ago.

"In 2017 I made three of these shirts — one for me, my mom and my aunt," The Bachelorette star said of the shirt that read: "Biden my time #2020."

"It was a semi-joke at time because we were still years away from the next election, but fast forward to this year and the sentiment still rings true and louder than it ever has," Kufrin continued. "I'm voting this year like my rights depend on it, because as a woman, they do. I'm voting like my future child's rights depend on it. I'm voting like humanity depends on it."

With the election is just weeks away, Kufrin is urging her friends, family and followers to ask, "What side of history do you want to be on?"

She also encouraged people who may disagree with her to "unfollow."

"Let me be very clear here before any haters decide to get nasty in the comments — this isn't me pushing my agenda anymore. This is me expressing my personal opinion and support on my own account. Before anyone decides to get vocal about unfollowing me, just simply tap 'unfollow' instead if you so chose [sic]."

Kufrin concluded her post with the hashtags: "#Vote #BidenMyTime #2020 #LoveNotHate."

Kufrin recently split with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen after two years together. She confirmed the news on the podcast she co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay, Bachelor Happy Hour.

Though the breakup came after Yrigoyen expressed his support of law enforcement — in the midst of protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd — Kufrin asserted that it "wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions."

Image zoom Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Kufrin explained that she and Yrigoyen still have "so much love and kindness" for each other but that "sometimes people's paths just go different ways."

In addition to endorsing Biden, Kufrin has expressed her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prior to her split from Yrigoyen, Kufrin addressed his comments on the June 16 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour and apologized to Lindsay for not being vocal when they previously discussed racism and police brutality.

Kufrin explained on the episode that she felt she could have done a better job of giving the conversation her "undivided attention," saying, "Black lives do matter."

"I want to first start by saying Rachel, I owe you an apology. I would like to first start there. I fell short last week because this conversation — that conversation deserved my complete, undivided attention. It deserved much more care and thoughtfulness on my end. You delivered all of that and more and I did not," Kufrin told Lindsay, 35.

When listening back, Kufrin told Lindsay that she was "gutted" that she did not "express a deeper empathy with the struggles that you have lived."