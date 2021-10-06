Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs appear to be going strong after initially breaking up during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Are Back Together After BiP Split: 'Sorry for Breaking Up with You'

It's a happy ending for Bachelor in Paradise's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

The pair had an emotional break up during Tuesday's season 7 finale of the summer spinoff, but got back together after filming wrapped, Kufrin, 31, revealed on Instagram after the episode aired.

The former Bachelorette shared a sweet montage of her and Jacobs' time together, writing in the caption, "You know what they say…Third time's a charm."

"I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy," she continued. "Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

Many of her fellow Bachelor Nation stars commented on the video, with Kaitlyn Bristowe writing, "So happy for you my girl."

Abigail Heringer, who also appeared on season 7 of BiP and recently confirmed her relationship with Noah Erb after the pair similarly broke up on the show, suggested the two couples go on a double date.

"See you in SD for our double date 😍" she commented, tagging both Erb, 26, and Jacobs, 29.

Jacobs, a contestant on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, also posted with Kufrin on his own Instagram page.

"I feel safe with you," he captioned a pic of him kissing her. "As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong … Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push 'us' away … #BachelorInParadise #FinaleNight #TheccaNation."

During Tuesday's episode, Kufrin and Jacobs broke things off after discussing whether or not they wanted to go to the Fantasy Suites. "It could be the beginning of something special," Jacobs said, though Kufrin felt differently, admitting that things seemed "too good to be true."

Jacobs insisted he was falling in love with Becca and didn't understand her stance. "We're calling off a potential life [together] because things are too good," he said. "And to me, I can't make sense of that."

He ultimately accepted her decision and left in tears. "I just don't want you to think what we had wasn't real and special," Kufrin told him before he departed.

Kufrin previously accepted a proposal from Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the season 22 finale of The Bachelor, before he infamously broke things off and chose runner-up Lauren Burnham during the two-part finale in March 2018.