Becca Kufrin Says 'Nothing Romantic' Happened with Ex Blake Horstmann Before She Joined BiP

Becca Kufrin is setting the record straight on where things stand with Blake Horstmann, who was the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker asked Kufrin, 31, about Horstmann's recent claims that the two were talking before she joined this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

"I've seen all of the articles out there that are circulating. Listen, Blake and I have always been friends. We've always been very supportive of one another," Kufrin said. "In terms of the talking, quote-unquote, yeah, I mean, we've been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would [indicate anything romantic]. I think it sounds very misleading. That conversation he had seemed very misleading."

Kufrin said her phone "was blowing up" the day Horstmann's comments dropped as friends reached out to ask whether the pair had gotten back together.

"Like I said, Blake and I have always been on great terms. We've been friends for a while. It's no shock because, like, I've done his podcast. He came on my tour when I was touring for a few shows," she said. "So nothing romantic [happened] that I think people should be running with right now, if that makes sense."

Horstmann, 32, recently claimed on the Real Life with Kate Casey podcast that he and Kufrin were in contact before she went to Paradise. "We did kind of chat here and there, and we were back in touch within the last, like, six months," he said, adding that "it kind of came down to if she was going to do Paradise or not."

"That show can change you and those producers get a hold of you," he continued. "The show doesn't like me, the show doesn't want to see us together. She has, like, the ABC podcast. That's kind of her thing. She is very much involved in that show. We'll see."

Kufrin and Horstmann met on her Bachelorette season, which aired in 2018. She ended up engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, with Horstmann coming in second.