Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is 'Still Planning' to Propose Despite Their Recent Engagement

Becca Kufrin might've popped the question first, but that hasn't prevented Thomas Jacobs from planning a proposal of his own.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the Bachelor Happy Hour podcaster revealed that Jacobs, 28, is "still planning" to get down on one knee — even after Kufrin, 32, surprised him with a proposal of her own last month.

"I know he is still planning to do something special for me," Kufrin shared with the outlet. "He's talked about still wanting to propose to me, as well. I'm like, 'How spoiled are we that we're the only couple that is able to get away with two engagements?'"

"He has something planned. I have no idea when or where, so I'm just kinda hanging tight," she continued. "But yeah, we're just enjoying the moment."

Kufrin and Jacobs announced their exciting engagement news in respective Instagram posts on May 29. In Jacob's post, he called Kufrin's proposal "the ultimate UNO reverse card / power move."

Though Kufrin received a lot of support for taking the initiative, she also said she's been criticized online for being the one to ask Jacobs.

During a recent Bachelor Happy Hour episode, Kufrin told her co-host Michelle Young, "We've received so much love from people, but I've also seen comments where people are like, 'She's desperate.' 'I would never allow a woman to propose to the man.' 'I would never do this.' And it's like, cool, that's you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he's desperate. It doesn't make sense to me. The logic's not there."

She further defended her choice by saying that "every relationship is vastly different" and that they should be allowed to do "what works for us."

"I knew that he would be so appreciative and supportive of it," she said of her fiancé's reaction to her untraditional proposal. "He would never be offended if the female proposed to the man. So, it's like, why should that matter who does it?"

Recently, Kufrin told PEOPLE that her engagement to Jacobs "feels right" in comparison to her previous engagements.

The reality star was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on The Bachelor in 2018. She later accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her own season of The Bachelorette, but they split in 2020.

"It feels like we can live in it and actually celebrate it," Kufrin told PEOPLE. "Before, there was so much publicity and attention that it just felt weird. It felt off in the past. Whereas this one, it really feels like it fits us and it's more quiet and intimate."

She added, "It's crazy to think that I went from being engaged from the show to going through a very public breakup, to then going on another show which I never thought I would do, to now finding my partner on the show and being engaged once again. It's been a wild ride."