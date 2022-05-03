Becca Kufrin Reveals Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs 'Jokingly' Proposed — and When She'll Say Yes for Real

Becca Kufrin also said that getting engaged is something the duo have "talked about for quite a while now"

Becca Kufrin knows she wants to spend the rest of her life with boyfriend Thomas Jacobs.

On the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Wednesday, Kufrin's co-host Michelle Young asked whether the couple have had discussions about getting engaged. In response, the season 14 Bachelorette said, "Yes. We've talked about it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's actually something we've talked about for quite a while now," the 32-year-old continued. "He, like, jokingly proposed with a paper clip ring once. And I was like, 'I would say yes to this paper clip ring, except it cuts my finger all the time.' I mean, it's definitely on the horizon."

However, Kufrin has laid out requirements for Jacobs, 29, to follow before she will accept a proposal from him. "He knows this. He needs to ask for my mother's blessing. So, he can't get down on one knee until that happens," she said.

THOMAS JACOBS, REBECCA KUFRIN Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

"Life has just been so crazy right now because of the [Bachelor Live] tour and obviously, I've been all over and back and forth. And I think, like, we just kind of need to get back into my groove and settled," she continued. "But I think [an engagement] would happen. I mean, I know it will one day. I just don't know when."

Added Kufrin: "But you know, he knows what I want. I know what he wants too, so who knows? I'm not all about the tradition so we'll see."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kufrin said Jacobs is also aware that she has no interest in another public engagement after both Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen proposed to her on TV.

"I'm at the point where it's like, I want to spend my life with him. I want to be with him. I don't need anything big, extravagant, public in any way," she said. "I just want it to be us."

Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacob Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Kufrin and Jacobs met on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired last summer. Though Kufrin initially ended their relationship before leaving the beach, the pair reconciled shortly after filming.

"I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy," she wrote on Instagram after the season finale aired. "Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

Jacobs has since said the breakup "needed" to happen so that they'd realize their love is worthwhile.