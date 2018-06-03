Second Chance! Becca Kufrin Has a Friendly Reunion with an Eliminated Bachelorette Contestant

Just because Becca Kufrin didn’t see a future with Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile doesn’t mean they can’t be friends!

Days after Amabile was sent home during the beloved ABC reality show’s season premiere, the Chicago grocery store owner got a second chance to make a good impression on the reality star when the pair ran into each other in his hometown.

“Look who I found @bkoof and watermelon swim trunks,” the fan favorite contestant wrote on social media alongside a picture of the pair smiling together at Bloomingdale’s.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about her time inside the Bachelor mansion, Kufrin described the first night — which included contestants dressing up like chickens and arriving in a minivan full of soccer balls and booster seats — as being pure “craziness.”

“We really had the most wild entrances,” she added. “That night — it is so crazy.”

Becca Kufrin Paul Hebert/ABC

While Kufrin ultimately decided she had to say goodbye to Amabile sooner rather than later, she explained her decision to E! News by saying she thought “he was great,” but that she wasn’t sure he’d be able to open up enough in front of the cameras.

“He’s a sweet guy,” she remarked. “I’m happy that people love him.”

Miles away in California, there was also a second impromptu Bachelor reunion when two-time contestant Becca Tilley found herself fifth-wheeling on a group date with Ashley Iaconetti and her boyfriend Jared Haibon as well as with JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers.

Alongside a photo of herself looking moody while sitting between the lovey-dovey couples, Tilley jokingly wrote, “This is fine. Happy for y’all. Really. It’s fine. Y’all are cute!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.