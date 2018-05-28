Becca Kufrin Recalls Her 'Crazy' First Night as the Bachelorette — and All the 'Wild Entrances'

First impressions are everything, right? For the men vying for the heart of The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin, many left a lasting one.

There was a guy in a chicken costume. There was a guy in a hearse. A guy on an ox, and even a guy who brought his own choir — welcome to the opening moments of Kufrin’s season.

“The first night was craziness. We really had the most wild entrances,” she told PEOPLE in Las Vegas earlier this month while helping to unveil a Bachelor slot machine at MGM Grand. “That night — it is so crazy.”

Becca Kufrin (left) on The Bachelorette Paul Hebert/ABC

The entrances, she said, actually don’t make a huge difference in the long-run. Finding a connection is really all that matters — and that she certainly did. She’s engaged!

“I’m very happy,” she said, reflecting on her season. “My smile can’t get any bigger.”

Kufrin’s happiness is certainly what many fans are hoping for, especially considering the whirlwind she went through after she got engaged to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

RELATED: How She Overcame Heartbreak to Find True Love — Looking Back at Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s Journey

Just months after the engagement, Kufrin was left brokenhearted when Luyendyk Jr. dumped her on television to reunite with Lauren Burnham, his runner-up. Now that Kufrin is the star of the show herself, she actually has some empathy for her ex.

Becca Kufrin and the cast of The Bachelorette Craig Sjodin/ABC

“I definitely empathize for him being on this side of things — it’s completely different,” she said. “There’s more pressure involved, but you really have to sift through the relationships and find out which one is the best-lasting relationship for you. I had 28 amazing guys. I get it. You develop feelings for multiple people, so I kind of understand now where his struggle was.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

At the end of the day, perhaps Luyendyk Jr.’s sudden change of heart was the best thing to happen to her. Since filming The Bachelorette, she feels like a different person.

“I feel like I’ve become more comfortable in my own skin, more confident to really say what I mean, to follow my gut, to stand my ground when I need to, and I just feel like I’ve really come into my own throughout this in a weird way,” she said. “It really pushes you outside of your comfort zone and your boundaries, but I just feel like I finally found Becca. It’s a really good feeling.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.