Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Jokes About Engagement 'Ring Graveyard' After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

"I don't want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself — I don't want that juju," Becca Kufrin said

Becca Kufrin has some bling she won't be wearing anymore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two were discussing Kufrin's love life and whether she would be open to being the Bachelorette again after announcing her split from Yrigoyen, 31, this summer.

"Let's be honest, I was engaged two times already — like, I don't want to keep racking up the rings," said Kufrin, 30. "As much as I love Neil Lane, I don't want to have a ring graveyard."

After Bristowe, 35, admitted she still has her ring from her engagement to ex-fiancé Shawn Booth, Kufrin said she also still has hers from Yrigoyen.

"It's not even in a lockbox, it's just sitting on my dresser. I don't know what to do with it," she said. "I'm never going to wear it again. I don't want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself — I don't want that juju."

Image zoom Becca Kufrin | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kufrin announced the split on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast after fans noticed that the couple had been spending time apart.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin said at the time. "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night."

She continued, "It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers. It's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."

Last month, Yrigoyen went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Alex Farrar, who is a yoga instructor. He has since posted several photos of the couple enjoying "spontaneous trips."

When Bristowe asked Kufrin if she was ready to start dating again on Off the Vine, the reality star said she's "taking it day by day."

"I'm really just trying to focus on me and feel all of the emotions when they come," she explained. "I didn't want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, 'It's OK. I'm just going to find the next person to keep me occupied.'"