Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Joins Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise

Becca Kufrin will join 23 other singles on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, nearly a year after she confirmed that she and Garrett Yrigoyen called off their engagement

Becca Kufrin is heading to Paradise!

The Bachelorette alum, 31, will join 23 fellow Bachelor Nation singles looking for love on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Although she won't appear in the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs Monday, Aug. 16 on ABC, Kufrin will arrive at the tropical Mexican resort in the coming weeks to shake things up.

The upcoming season — which will be teased in a new promo during Monday's Bachelorette finale — will see her reunite with Joe Amabile, 34, who vied for her heart in season 14 of The Bachelorette.

Kufrin ultimately chose Garrett Yrigoyen, 32, to whom she got engaged during the two-hour season finale in August 2018. "Garrett is one of the only people [with whom] right away, I felt 100 percent me," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The best way I can describe it is if you have a puzzle and it's two pieces that match correctly and it just clicks into place."

The Minnesota-born publicist confirmed last September on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she began hosting in July 2020 with Rachel Lindsay, that she and Yrigoyen called off their engagement.

BECCA KUFRIN, GARRETT

"Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night," Kufrin said. "It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers. It's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."

She previously accepted a proposal from Arie Luyendyk Jr., 39, in the season 22 finale of The Bachelor, before he infamously broke things off and chose runner-up Lauren Burnham, 29, during the two-part finale in March 2018.

Kufrin opened up to PEOPLE about the shocking moment, after she was subsequently chosen to star in The Bachelorette. "I'm still going to feel a sense of compassion for him because I did love him," she said. "But at this point, I want him to be happy, I want to be done and not have to worry about them anymore. They're going to be together and do their thing. I want to move on and have my person that I can focus on and live my life with."

