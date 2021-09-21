"September 20, 2009 is always a special but sad day for the Kufrins. It was 12 years ago that I gained the sweetest angel," the former Bachelorette wrote on Instagram

Becca Kufrin Honors Her Late Dad on the Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You Every Day'

Becca Kufrin is remembering her late father.

On Monday, the former Bachelorette shared a heartfelt tribute to her dad, Steve Kufrin, on the anniversary of his death. Alongside a photo of Steve, Becca shared a graphic that reads: "People tend to think that grief shrinks over time. What really happens is that we grow around our grief."

"September 20, 2009 is always a special but sad day for the Kufrins. It was 12 years ago that I gained the sweetest angel," she captioned the post. "I miss you every day, Papa Dadeo, but the legacy and memories you left us with can't be beat or altered. I'm making mountains of your homemade spaghetti in your honor, because nothing says unconditional love like carbs."

She continued, "And to anyone who has lost a parent, sibling, child, friend, or loved one, I'm here for you and sending you so much virtual love and support. The second slide is one that's helped me in my grief journey and a reminder that our pain or sadness doesn't necessarily lessen, we just adapt to new ways around it."

Becca previously opened up about her father's death as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor. At the time, she told Luyendyk that Steve was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer when she was 14.

Steve died when Becca was 17.

The reality star often honors her dad on social media. On Father's Day, she shared a photo of Steve sitting outside next to a bed of flowers.