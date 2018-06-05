What Happened to Becca Kufrin's Engagement Ring from Arie Luyendyk Jr.? 'Good Riddance,' She Says

When Becca Kufrin parted ways with Arie Luyendyk Jr., she also parted ways with some serious bling: a stunning 3-carat engagement ring.

Exactly three months ago, fans watched in collective disbelief/horror as Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Kufrin, 28 — only to later change his mind and dump her for his runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, over the course of a brutal three-hour finale.

Of course, Kufrin is now our Bachelorette — but what happened to the ring? Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her season Monday night, she confirmed that she did not get to keep it. (Nor did she want to.)

“Good riddance,” she said. “I gave it back to him when he ended things.”

“Does he still have it?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

“That’s a good question,” Kufrin said. “I don’t know if he has it!”

Kufrin also confirmed that she will come face-to-face with her ex-fiancé this season.

“He does make an appearance on the show — we have a conversation,” she said. “I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say I did tell him to get out and he finally listened to me. Once and for all!”

But Kufrin wasn’t ring-less for too long: She’s now happily engaged to her Bachelorette pick, though she won’t how off her ring until the season finale.

“In hindsight, I appreciate that Arie did it when he did,” she recently told PEOPLE. “And as weird as it sounds, I can only thank him, because it allowed me to go on this new journey to find the person who is a much better fit!”

