Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are ready to put down roots in sunny San Diego!

The Bachelorette star and her fiancé, to whom she got engaged on the ABC reality series, have been busy traveling — Boston, Minnesota, Nevada, Idaho and New York, to name a few — since the season 14 finale aired in August, and are now looking forward to house hunting over the holidays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are actually looking to sign a lease just north of San Diego come January,” Kufrin, 28, told PEOPLE at the Flatiron Sleep Number store in New York City on Friday.

Becca Kufrin and Becca Kufrin/Instagram

“Right now, since the finale, he spent a month in Minnesota, I spent a month out in Reno — where he’s from — and then in California, where his family is. So we’ve just been back and forth each month,” she explained.

But “living out of a suitcase,” as Kufrin called it, will soon be coming to an end for the happy couple.

“We’re going to be house hunting in San Diego,” Kufrin said of their holiday plans. “His brother lives just north of there, so we’re gonna spend time with them for the holidays. I think his sister-in-law already bought gingerbread houses, so we’re gonna I think just chill out at their place and veg and relax for a week because we haven’t been able to do that. Eat a ton.”

RELATED: All About the Gold (Yes, Gold!) Engagement Ring Garrett Yrigoyen Gave Bachelorette Becca Kufrin

Although the pair will soon be on the hunt to find a place of their own, they’ve recently been soaking up quality time with family.

“It’s been great to bond with each other’s families! When I first met his family on hometowns, they reminded me a lot of my mom’s side of the family. So when I actually met them again and was able to spend the weekend with them and go out to dinner and do normal family time, they were so fun, so warm and welcoming,” said Kufrin. “I think that his family, we’ve just gotten super close with because of how great they are. It’s been good to be with them.”

Added Yrigoyen, “And her family is very loving, a lot of fun. We got to spend time at some of her family members’ cabin over Thanksgiving. They’re very welcoming and a ton of fun.”

In addition to getting to know each others’ families since Yrigoyen got down on one knee, the couple is also “still getting to know each other,” said Kufrin.

And while the Minnesota is looking forward to one day tying the knot with Yrigoyen, she admitted that they aren’t in any rush to wed.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Becca Kufrin/Instagram

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin Says Winner Garrett Yrigoyen Is ‘Going to Be a Hot Dad!’

When it comes to planning for their big day, Kufrin said that it’s “very far in the future.”

“We have some ideas of things that we would want, but nothing — no dates, no venues or anything yet. We’ll give it some time. One thing at a time,” she said.

Before Bachelor Nation sees Kufrin and Yrigoyen get married, they’ll most likely meet an adorable (and furry!) addition.

“I want a corgi!” Kufrin said of what’s on her Christmas wish list. “Garrett knows that.”

“I don’t think I’ll get it this year,” she admitted, “but that’s the only thing I keep telling him. I’ll hold off until next year — maybe.”