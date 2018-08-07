WARNING: The following contains major spoilers.

The secret’s out that Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are engaged, and now they’re (literally) riding off into the sunset.

After audiences watched Kufrin give Yrigoyen her final rose on Monday evening’s Bachelorette finale, the engaged couple was given a very special gift from ABC: a mini van!

Following their sit-down chat with host Chris Harrison, the pair left the After the Final Rose stage and walked outside, where they were presented with an old mini van from the network, a nod to night one of her season when Yrigoyen also rolled up in a mini van.

The pair’s new/old set of wheels is baby blue, which is accented with a wood panel stripe; it also included a toy-filled baby carrier in the back seat.

As the show concluded, the duo were seen driving away in the mini van.

“Since he pulled up in that mini van, I was smitten with him,” Kufrin had said during a Bachelorette episode.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday, Kufrin, 28, says, “Garrett is one of the only people [with whom] right away, I felt 100 percent me.”

“The best way I can describe it is if you have a puzzle and it’s two pieces that match correctly and it just clicks into place,” she shares.

Adds Yrigoyen, 29: “I knew I loved Becca so much that I didn’t want her to not be a part of my life.”

Not to say it was always smooth sailing for the couple. Kufrin initially struggled with her feelings for Yrigoyen, given his past brief marriage and the fact that he didn’t say “I love you” as quickly as some of the other men.

“I was more afraid with him because he had been married,” says Kufrin. “I really wanted to make sure that he was 100 percent in.”

Continues Kufrin: “He did take things slower than the other guys. And that was something he was never hiding the fact of, which I appreciated. I didn’t want him to feel any pressure. When he actually was able to say it, I knew that he meant it.”

Says Yrigoyen: “If I learned anything from [my marriage] it was to always be honest, open and transparent. That’s how it will always be with us.”