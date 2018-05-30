Becca Kufrin Defends Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen After He Allegedly Liked Controversial Memes

Becca Kufrin is addressing the controversy surrounding Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen.

Yrigoyen, one of Kufrin‘s 28 suitors, has come under fire after allegedly liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more.

“What’s up with Garrett? He’s come under attack recently over things he’s liked on social media,” Mario Lopez asks Kufrin in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s ON With Mario Lopez.

“I mean, here’s the thing. Is it fair to judge someone based on who they follow, what they like? That’s not being very open-minded if you’re just going to start to discriminate on someone’s thoughts,” says Lopez.

Kufrin, who exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she is engaged to a contestant from this season of the ABC reality series, says that people shouldn’t be quick to judge.

“I think I have learned so much from this journey. I met 28 guys who our ideals weren’t always the same. They have different interests. They have different hobbies, different things that they believe, and that’s what’s been so great about getting to know these guys, because everyone has different viewpoints and that’s what I loved about this journey,” shares Kufrin, who supported Hillary Clinton and equal rights movements like the Women’s March.

California native Yrigoyen’s Instagram has since been deleted, but screenshots taken by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey show messages that are claimed to be from as recent as November 2017.

In one post allegedly liked by Yrigoyen, a photo shows David Hogg, a student activist and survivor of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, being referred to as a “crisis actor.”

One photo mocks Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition; another seemingly calls out young transgender boys.

“I just want everyone to watch it back and to get to know these guys and to get to know me for who we really are and not social media,” Kufrin, 28, tells Lopez, “because that’s just a small glimpse into a person and it’s not always reflective of who they are.”

During the interview with Lopez, Kufrin also addresses her ex-fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s claims that he felt “100 percent betrayed” by ABC for how he was portrayed when he broke off his engagement to Kufrin, weeks after proposing — admitting he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Luyendyk Jr. claimed ABC told him filming the 40-minute breakup scene would “make Bachelor Nation fully understood that he was being respectful and just following his heart,” but the professional racecar driver allegedly did not anticipate the post-production changes.

“It was completely edited,” Luyendyk Jr. said. “I was told to stay on that couch. I tried to leave, and then production was like, ‘You need to go back inside. She’s finally calming down. I feel like you owe it to her to have this conversation.’ So then I went back in the house,” he explained.

“They cut out, obviously, production talking to me from 10 feet away,” he recalled, adding it “was super unfair to me.”

In response, Kufrin says, “really, what you saw is how it played out. I mean, if it was edited, that would have been great if you could have cut the scenes out where the snot was running down my face and mascara was covering my forehead.”

“But no, that really played out to what actually went down,” she shares. “And you saw the awkward silences, you saw the ‘get outs,’ you saw all the tears. And so it holds all parties accountable.”

