Watch Becca Kufrin's First Dates with Her Bachelorette Men: 'I Want the Ring!'

The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin is back in the dating game.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s new episode of The Bachelorette, Kufrin goes on her first dates with the men competing for her heart — and she’s definitely enjoying herself.

“I am officially dating again!” she says.

And while one date includes her destroying a warehouse full of reminders of her relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr, another shows the men competing in a wedding-themed obstacle course.

Kufrin even enlists the help of former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo to help her on one of the dates.

“I want the ring!” Kufrin yells as the men try to complete the course.

But of course, it wouldn’t be The Bachelorette without a few “shocking” moments — like one contestant interrupting a conversation with Kufrin while wearing a very tiny pair of swim trunks.

Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette Paul Hebert/ABC

“I’m going to do more with less,” model Jordan says. “Tick-tock.”

Kufrin recently opened up about what to expect from the season, calling the warehouse excursion her “favorite date of all time.”

“Next episode, I will say, I do have my favorite date of all time,” she said while appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote the season. “It’s called the rage room and I go in with one lucky guy and we just smash everything from the past.”

“So I walked into this warehouse and it’s [Luyendyk Jr.’s] old race car from last season, it’s the proposal playing on a loop on monitors that we can smash. We had sledgehammers, we had baseball bats, we had crowbars — everything,” she continued. “Everything was fair game! It was so fun.”

Less than three months ago, fans watched in collective horror as Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Kufrin, 28 — only to later change his mind and dump her for his runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, all over the course of a brutal three-hour finale. Now, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are engaged and set to wed next year.

Becca Kufrin Josh Telles

Kufrin has admitted she can “empathize” with her ex “so much more” now that she’s gone through the journey from the other side.

“It’s a struggle because you meet so many guys, you make so many great relationships, and if you’re doing it right you should be open and developing feelings for multiple people,” she said. “But it was very tricky to navigate, and I just wanted to go about it my way and really respect the guys and treat them how I would want to be treated, so that’s what I had to keep in the back of my mind the entire time.”

Download our Bachelorette bracket PDF now to play along with Becca Kufrin’s season, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.