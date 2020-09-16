The reality star said she wants to take time to "enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer"

Becca Kufrin Is Enjoying Being Single in L.A. After Garrett Yrigoyen Split: It 'Feels Like Magic’

Becca Kufrin is embracing the single life.

During Tuesday's episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which Kufrin co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay, the former Bachelorette star opened up about enjoying her time being single in Los Angeles after her recent split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

"I am single. Now that I can say that, it's easier to talk about where I'm at," Kufrin explained.

“I’m 30. I’m ready to maybe be OK with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se," she continued. “Just kind of enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer.”

Earlier this month, Kufrin announced that she had officially moved to Los Angeles, just days after she confirmed she and Yrigoyen ended things after more than two years together.

Despite all the recent changes, Kufrin is looking on the bright side.

"I feel like, it's this weird, like magical spot that I'm in right now," the B the Label founder said of her current stage of life. "Maybe it's the fact that I also moved to L.A. and it's this new chapter. But it just feels like magic."

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Kufrin confirmed that she and Yrigoyen had ended their engagement.

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

In June, Kufrin had hinted at a possible split, revealing that she didn't "know" the status of their relationship following Yrigoyen's support of law enforcement despite national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Following the news of the breakup, Lindsay previously told PEOPLE that Kufrin was "doing great," adding that she was in the process of “finding a relationship back again with herself" while planning her move to L.A.

“She's really just taking this time right now to center herself,” she said at the time. “There's no denying that it's hard when you dedicate two years of your life to someone and think you're going to spend forever with them and it doesn't work out, but I think she's doing the best that she can be.”

"Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night," Kufrin shared on the Sept. 1 podcast. "It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now."

Hours after the episode dropped, Kufrin further addressed the split in an Instagram post, where she assured fans that she has "nothing but love and respect" for Yrigoyen, 31.

"With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths," she wrote alongside a scenic black-and-white photo of the two.