Becca Kufrin Doesn’t Want Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen to Feel ‘Pressured’ Into Getting Married

Becca Kufrin is focused on being patient when it comes to planning her wedding.

The former Bachelorette, 29, is all about tying the knot with her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, but she just wants to make sure it’s the proper timing and ideal conditions for both parties before the couple says “I do.”

“He was previously married and divorced, so I never want him to feel rushed or pressured into anything,” Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday of Yrigoyen, 30, who she became engaged to last year on season 14’s finale.

She added, “I’m fine with where we’re at. I’m kind of just waiting for him to be like, ‘Okay, let’s do this now.'”

Kufrin said given both of their busy schedules, they’ve been dragging their feet, as she conceded that they’re just taking their time. But when the big day does finally arrive, she has a clear vision for how the ceremony will take shape.

“We just want it to be a massive party,” she said. “Like, I don’t want the traditional sit-down, everyone is in their assigned seats. I want it to be like, food trucks all over and games and one massive party. So, that’s what we’ve talked about.”

Kufrin previously told PEOPLE in May, shortly after the couple moved in together in San Diego, that she was in no rush to enter married life.

“No weddings plans, no dates. We’re kind of just playing it by ear and taking it day by day,” said Kufrin at the time. “We literally just figured out where we want to live and moved in together!”

Somewhere in California or nestled in a wine vineyard is where the reality star envisions their nuptials taking place — but don’t set any DVRs just yet because Kufrin isn’t so sure about having a nationally televised wedding event.

“My mom would kill me if it was on TV. She’s just over it, so she’s like, ‘Do you guys, focus on you,’ ” she said. “I’m not going to say yes or no, but as of right now, probably not.”

Kufrin told ET that she completely fell in love with Yrigoyen during her season of The Bachelorette when she traveled to his hometown and got to know his loved ones.

“There was always the initial attraction, because [he won] the first impression rose … I just felt it with him. And it wasn’t until after his hometown, when I met his family and saw him and his roots that I was like, ‘Holy crap — I love this guy,'” she said. “But he was always that slow burn.”