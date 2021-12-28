Becca Kufrin Cozies Up to Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs After Playful Snowball Fight

"I’ve been hit with about 78 snowballs by @thomasajacobs but I wouldn’t have it any other way," Becca Kufrin wrote on Instagram on Monday

Becca Kufrin isn't letting a little cold weather get in the way of having a blast with boyfriend Thomas Jacobs.

The former Bachelorette star, 31, shared a sweet snap of her and her beau on Instagram Monday, which showed the pair spending some quality time together after the holiday weekend.

"I've been hit with about 78 snowballs by @thomasajacobs but I wouldn't have it any other way," Kufrin captioned the cute picture of the couple cuddling up together post-snowball fight.

Jacobs, 29, posted the same photo to his Instagram account, cheekily captioning the pic, "Becca is struggling to come up with a caption for these so I'm going to post it first so it seems she's copying me. #LoveYouBoops."

In the photo, Kufrin is sporting a stylish and warm MPG Sport jacket, along with jeans, black boots, and a cream-colored beanie with an oversized pom pom on top. Jacobs stayed bundled up in a dark, hooded puffer jacket, jeans, and a beanie.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums posed in front of a rusted vintage truck backed by a snowy landscape.

The pair also shared footage to their respective Instagram Stories that featured Jacobs wearing shorts in the winter weather as they playfully threw snowballs at each other.

Kufrin and Jacobs have been an item since appearing on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year. The couple temporarily broke up at the finale but later reunited.

Last month for Thanksgiving, Kufrin shared a charming gallery of photos to Instagram documenting their hometown trip to her native Minnesota.

"This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full 🤍 not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today," she wrote alongside a lovely couples shot of the pair.

"Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow."

Prior to getting together with Jacobs, Kufrin had her fair share of high-profile Bachelor Nation romances. Arie Luyendyk Jr. infamously proposed to Kufrin during the season 22 Bachelor finale; however, the race car driver broke up with Kufrin shortly after to pursue runner-up and now-wife Lauren Burnham.