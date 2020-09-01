Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Confirms Split from Garrett Yrigoyen After 2 Years Together

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette in August 2018

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have called it quits.

The former Bachelorette confirmed the split on the podcast she cohosts with Rachel Lindsay, Bachelor Happy Hour, though she recorded the news alone, saying that she "didn’t think it was fitting to bring anyone else into this conversation when my relationship was only made up of two people: myself and Garrett."

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin, 30, shared on the podcast, acknowledging that fans have probably noticed on social media that they have been spending time apart.

Earlier this month, Kufrin shared a photo of herself without her engagement ring while she was back home in Minnesota, spurring on rumors that the couple had ended their relationship.

"Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night," Kufrin continued. "It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now."

Recognizing the "roller coaster of emotions" that comes with a breakup, Kufrin said that now that she and Yrigoyen, 31, have "finally come to terms with it," they have "realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways."

Kufrin shared that "it’s really hard to be sitting here talking with you all today and admitting this because I don’t think anyone is prepped for giving a public statement for a breakup."

"We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did," Kufrin continued. "We really, truly did. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett. Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him. Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

In June, Kufrin revealed that she didn't "know" the status of her relationship with her now ex-fiancé following his support of law enforcement in the wake of national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

On an earlier episode of the podcast, Kufrin addressed Yrigoyen's comments and apologized to Lindsay — the franchise's first Black female lead — for the way she handled herself while discussing race in America during a previous segment.

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin said at the time. "I can't give anything more than that."

Kufrin shared that she and Yrigoyen were continuing to do work on the matter "at home at this time and that's where the work will remain."

"That's really the best I can give you at this point."

On June 4, Yrigoyen posted a lengthy statement on Instagram alongside a photo of the "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show support for police officers.

In a lengthy statement shared on June 4, Yrigoyen said he "couldn't sit back and not support" his "many friends and family in law enforcement," as well as the "hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well."

On a podcast episode that aired just hours after Yrigoyen's statement was posted, Kufrin showed support for her then-fiancé.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Kufrin said, adding, "I don’t align with and I don’t agree with" his social media post.

"I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way," she said. "I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."

Kufrin added that one of Yrigoyen's friends is a police officer, and his friend " got shot in the back of the head during one of these riots."

Kufrin explained later that she feels she could have done a better job of giving the conversation her "undivided attention" and admitted that "Black lives do matter."

On May 11, Kufrin and Yrigoyen celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement with sweet posts on Instagram.

"Hey @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backward? That's when I knew I was in for the time of my life," Kufrin captioned two photos of the couple's proposal in the Maldives, which aired during her season finale of The Bachelorette in August 2018.

"Two years down, hopefully 68 more to go," she added. "I love you G."

"Of course I opened it backward, I have to keep you guessing :)" Yrigoyen commented. "I love you too."

He also posted a photo of the two embracing by the water.

"I've learned precisely 730 new things about you and from you," he wrote. "Something new every day. Happy 2 year, love you B."

After the show, Kufrin and Yrigoyen moved in together in an apartment near San Diego, California. They had been taking their relationship at their own pace, maintaining they wanted to make sure the timing is right for both of them when they say "I do."

"He was previously married and divorced, so I never want him to feel rushed or pressured into anything," Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight last December. "I'm fine with where we're at. I'm kind of just waiting for him to be like, 'Okay, let's do this now.' "

On Tuesday's podcast, Kufrin said that she and Yrigoyen "need some time to heal."