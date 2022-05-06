Becca Kufrin Celebrates Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs' Mom at Early Mother's Day Gathering

Becca Kufrin is celebrating boyfriend Thomas Jacobs' mom, Lisa.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette joined Jacobs, 29, and his family ahead of Mother's Day. During her time with the Jacobs bunch, Kufrin posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her beau hugging his mom.

"Happy early mama's day!" Kufrin captioned the pic.

On Jacobs' own Instagram Story, the former Bachelorette contestant shared a video of Kufrin, 32, hanging out with his family. He added a sticker to the brief clip that read: "Family time."

Kufrin and Jacobs met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise last year. Though Kufrin ended the pair's relationship on the beach, the pair reconciled shortly after — and have been going strong ever since.

Jacobs later said that the split "needed" to happen to help the couple to realize their love is worth fighting for.

"I knew she felt it too. Like, I had faith that it was going to actually lead to a future conversation," he said on the Talking It Out podcast in October. "And I was just waiting for the moment and the opportunity just to see her again."

Earlier this week, Kufrin revealed that Jacobs had already "jokingly" proposed to her with a paper clip ring. But getting engaged is "actually something we've talked about for quite a while now," she added.

"He knows this. He needs to ask for my mother's blessing. So, he can't get down on one knee until that happens," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Wednesday. "Life has just been so crazy right now because of the [Bachelor Live] tour and obviously, I've been all over and back and forth. And I think, like, we just kind of need to get back into my groove and settled.