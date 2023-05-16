Becca Kufrin Celebrates 1-Year-Anniversary of Proposing to Thomas Jacobs: 'I Love You 365X More Today'

The couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting a baby boy in September

By
Published on May 16, 2023 01:02 PM
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 814 Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the 90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) BECCA KUFRIN, THOMAS JACOBS
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Becca Kufrin is celebrating the one-year anniversary of proposing to Thomas Jacobs!

On Monday, the former Bachelorette, 33 — who is expecting the couple's first baby, a boy, in September — marked the occasion on Instagram with a sweet post.

"I love you 365X more today than I did one year ago, and my heart was already exploding at that point," Kufrin wrote. "I can't wait to fall more in love with you with every passing day @thomasajacobs."

Five months after the Bachelor in Paradise alum proposed, her fiancé, 30, popped the question himself — with a 5-carat round solitaire from Brilliant Earth — last October.

"We are so excited! It's time we can finally start wedding planning," Kufrin told PEOPLE at the time. "The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready, apparently he took pictures of the ring with me in the background and was able to show it to most of our friends and family beforehand so most felt included. It was so cute to see him in that moment. But I never thought he'd actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!"

The double proposals gave way to more happy news when the couple made a big pregnancy announcement on their respective Instagram accounts late last month.

Posing with their two canines and a strip of ultrasound photos, the pair revealed that they will be adding a fifth member to the clan this fall.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," the two wrote, alongside a series of shots with the couple showing off the baby pics to the dogs, and Thomas proudly holding up a tiny San Diego Padres onesie. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

THOMAS JACOBS, REBECCA KUFRIN
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Earlier this month, they shared more news with a video on Instagram of with a reveal that their baby will be a boy.

Kufrin and Jacobs first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. After initially hitting it off, the two broke up during the season finale. They eventually got back together, and by October 2021, they were a full-fledged couple sharing all of their cutest moments on social media.

The pair got engaged in the spring of 2022, marking Kufrin's third engagement — the former Bachelorette met her ex-fiancés on the show as well. After joining Bachelor Nation in 2018, she was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. When he called off their engagement, she ended up back on reality TV and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin and Yrigoyen broke up in August 2020.

