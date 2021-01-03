Becca Kufrin Shares Candid Message About Heartbreak and Growth After Split from Garrett Yrigoyen

"Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way," Becca Kufrin wrote

Despite the hardship, Becca Kufrin is grateful for everything she's learned in 2020.

On Friday, the former Bachelorette, 30, shared a candid post on Instagram, reflecting on the last year as the world ushered in 2021. Her post touched on the many milestone moments of 2020, including her split from ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

"2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible," Kufrin began her lengthy post, which included a video montage of photos from the year. "You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn’t. And after all the hell that’s taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you."

The reality star continued, "Thank you for the hardships. Thank you for opening my eyes to so much more around me. Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations."

"Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way," Kufrin added, seemingly referencing her split from Yrigoyen. "You rocked me, but ya couldn’t fully knock me. And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty, it’s been the most memorable & important year that I’ve experienced in my 30 years."

Ending her post on a lighter note, Kufrin jokingly "breaks up" with 2020.

"2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship & I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you. Bye. 2021 LFG👊🏼," she wrote.

Kufrin first announced her split from Yrigoyen on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in September after fans noticed that the pair had been spending time apart.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said at the time. "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night."

Kufrin continued, "It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers. It's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."

Image zoom Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In November, Yrigoyen went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Alex Farrar, who is a yoga instructor. He has since posted several photos of the couple enjoying "spontaneous trips."

While appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's on her Off the Vine podcast, Kufrin said she was starting to feel "open" to dating again.

"I'm really just trying to focus on me and feel all of the emotions when they come," she explained. "I didn't want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, 'It's OK. I'm just going to find the next person to keep me occupied.'"