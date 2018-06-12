Becca Kufrin Gets Emotional as Bachelorette Contestant Exits Season After Sustaining Injury

Happy Monday, Bachelor Nation. We’re back with another week of Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette — read on for everything that goes down.

GROUP DATE

The first group date of the week goes to Wills, Jason, Jordan, David, Jean-Blanc and Colton — but before that, Becca sits down with a few of her fellow Bachelor alums to catch them up on everything that’s happened so far. Amongst the group of ladies is Tia Booth, who just so happens to have dated Colton earlier this year.

Tia gives Becca a brief rundown of their short-lived romance, explaining that it happened right before he got cast on the show. But before they even get the chance to really hash things out, it’s time to head on out to the spa for the group date.

The awkward tension between Tia and Colton on the date is palpable. In fact, the only time things got even more awkward was when Becca completely forgot Jordan’s name while introducing him to her friends.

Finally, Becca manages to sneak off for some one-on-one time with Tia, who explains that the most she and Colton ever did was kiss. Once he got cast on the show, they decided to remain friends. Becca feels slightly better after hearing this, but she still needs reassurance from Colton.

Coming into the evening portion of the date, Becca knows she has to talk to Colton in order to get past her reservations. But before we even get to that, Jordan casually reveals to the rest of the guys that he recently hit 4,000 matches on Tinder whilst simultaneously insisting that he’s “very selective.”

How selective can he really be? As Wills points out, 4,000 matches means Jordan must have swiped on at least 4,000 people. It doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out that even if Jordan’s match rate is “100 percent,” as he so claims, he is still spending far too much time swiping.

David immediately runs off to tell Becca that Jordan was boasting about his Tinder game. Becca, who is clearly not interested in babysitting two grown men, makes a joke about it and brushes it off. But Jordan can’t quite get over David’s “bitch move,” and the two end up bickering back and forth again, this time threateningly jabbing their painted nails at each other.

“It’s funny you think I’m a joke. I’m a Wilhemina model. I don’t think you know what that means,” says Jordan. “If you want to try to wreck my image, guess what? You’ll never succeed. Because my image is me. And guess what? Attached to me is professionality.”

Wills, Jason, and all of America watching David and Jordan fight:

Finally, Becca gets to sit down with Colton and asks him point-blank if he’s over Tia. Not only does Colton say all the right things in response, but he also happens to be irresistibly good-looking. They promptly make out, and Colton gets the group date rose.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH CHRIS

This week’s one-on-one goes to Chris, who could not look less excited when he finds out that he has to write a love song for Becca with the help of Richard Marx.

“Being vulnerable and breaking down my walls this early puts me in a fragile place,” he says.

Eventually, after much coddling by Becca, Chris overcomes his fears. His lyrics are dubious, but Becca is just glad he got through it, as are we. It’s never a good sign when the girl repeatedly brings up how “uncomfortable” the guy seemed on the date.

He gets the one-on-one rose, but the real drama is actually happening back at the house. Something terrible has happened! There’s blood everywhere! David gets carted out on a stretcher!

Why, you ask? Because he fell … out of bed. And landed … on his face.

GROUP DATE / COCKTAIL PARTY

The next group date goes to Clay, Leo, Christon, Ryan, John, Garrett, Mike, Lincoln, Connor and Blake. The guys get split up into two teams for a game of football, and everyone gets very into it because #sports.

The real star of the date, of course, is Clay. Poor Clay, who has played professionally in the NFL for 10 years, ends up hurting himself badly. He gets the group date rose at the end of the day, but by the time the cocktail party rolls around the following evening, he finds out he needs surgery and is forced to excuse himself from the competition or risk sacrificing his job, which allows him to support his family.

“I’m really going to miss Clay,” says Becca after saying goodbye to him. “I gave him the rose last night for a reason. We were finally getting somewhere. Watching him walk away — it’s just not easy.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.