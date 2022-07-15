The Bachelor Nation couple got engaged in May after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise last year

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Buy First Home Together, Tease Filling It with a Couple of Babies

Becca Kufrin and fiancé Thomas Jacobs are officially homeowners.

Sharing snaps of their new San Diego house on Instagram, the former Bachelorette celebrated the momentous occasion with a sweet statement about what the couple's future holds.

"Officially co-home owners! 🏡," Kufrin captioned the photos. "Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let's fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies 🤍"

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars congratulated Kufrin and Jacobs on their milestone.

"Ahh, SO happy for you both!!!!!" former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams commented. "Can't help but smile from ear to ear looking at these!! Cheers to you two!!!"

Becca Kufrin and Fiancé Thomas Jacobs Buy First Home Together Credit: Becca Kufrin/Instagram

"Congrats bb!!!" Natasha Parker replied. "Can't wait to come over 😍😍😍."

In his own Instagram post, Jacobs seemed to imply some home renovations will be happening at their property. "So, got a new forever roommate today," he wrote. "Please don't kill me when I tear up the house over the next 3 months."

The move came shortly after Kufirn popped the question to Jacobs in May. While the Bachelor Happy Hour podcaster received some criticism for forgoing traditional gender roles, she said the proposal was empowering and felt right.

"I hope that if any female on the show wants to propose to a man, hell yeah, go for it!" she told PEOPLE.

"I definitely want to see the option of having men's engagement rings on the show," she continued. "For so long, they've brought the beautiful extravagant diamonds for the women from Neil Lane, but I hope he's making some men's rings, too."

Kufrin also expects that Jacobs may still propose to her in the future.

"I know he is still planning to do something special for me," Kufrin told Access Hollywood. "He's talked about still wanting to propose to me, as well. I'm like, 'How spoiled are we that we're the only couple that is able to get away with two engagements?'"