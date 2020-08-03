The six-episode Disney+ series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and Le Fou, respectively

Beauty and the Beast Spinoff About Gaston and Le Fou Gets a Title: The Little Town

Beauty and the Beast's Gaston and Le Fou are finally getting their time to shine on the small screen.

The official title for the upcoming Beauty and The Beast spinoff following the adventures of the film's beloved duo was revealed over the weekend. Composer Alan Menken confirmed to Variety that the show will be called The Little Town, a reference to a line in the film's opening song, "Belle."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The six-episode Disney+ series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and Le Fou, respectively. The two starred in the 2017 live-action remake of the Disney classic.

“We feel so lucky to have this talented group of people creating a story about two much loved and much-hated characters, but that’s the excitement," Evans told Collider of the project. "There are a lot of questions about, where we will start? What we will tell? Who are these people? When you visit them, where will they be? So, it’s going to be a really fun experience. Me and Josh are literally vibrating with excitement to shoot it."

Image zoom Beauty and the Beast (2017) Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou

When asked if the show will change fans opinions about the villainous Gaston, Evans kept a tight lip.

"You’ll just have to wait and see. That’s all I’m going to say," he said.

Potential spoilers aside, Evans said he is most excited to reunite with Gad.

"Josh and I, even when we were working on Beauty and the Beast, I recall, as two human beings, we liked each other a lot," he said. "We made each other laugh, we respected each other’s talent, and we had a great time."

Image zoom

Disney's Beauty and the Beast remains the biggest movie released in 2017, with more than $1.26 billion in global ticket sales. It ranked No. 1 in its first weekend and opened to $174.7 million.