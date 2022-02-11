The Disney+ series was set to have Gad and Evans reprise their roles as LeFou and Gaston, respectively, from 2017's live-action Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans Has Been Put On Hold: Reports

Beauty and the Beast's beloved characters Gaston and LeFou will have to wait a little longer for their next moment in the spotlight.

The prequel series, which was already in pre-production at Disney+, has been "delayed indefinitely' after facing a number of creative and scheduling issues, according to The Wrap.

A rep for Disney+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Based on the 2017 live-action film, the spinoff musical show was set to follow Gaston, the bigheaded de facto villain from the original Beauty and the Beast, and his adoring sidekick LeFou as they embark on new adventures.

Josh Gad was reprising his role of LeFou, while Luke Evans was stepping back into the role of Gaston. Both Gad and Evans were also serving as executive producers on the series.

Additionally, Gad was taking on showrunner responsibilities alongside Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

While The Wrap reported that the project is being delayed indefinitely, The Hollywood Reporter said the six-episode series will "eventually" be made, but it's unclear whether Gad or Evans will still be involved due to their busy schedules.

THR also reported the production schedule was delayed due to a desire to film the show in the summer in Europe, in hopes of better weather conditions.

News of the series' delay comes days after it was announced that Rita Ora was joining the cast.

Disney Branded Television shared the news during a session at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Monday, revealing that the singer was set to play "a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom."

2017's live-action Beauty and the Beast grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and set off the trend of Disney's live-action retellings of its animated classics.

The movie was based on 1991's animated Beauty and the Beast, which was the first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. It also came ten years before the Best Animated Feature category was introduced in 2001.