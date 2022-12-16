How Angela Lansbury, the Original Mrs. Potts, Was Honored in 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration'

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration paid tribute to the late Angela Lansbury in a moving way on Thursday during ABC's premiere of the live TV musical.

Lansbury voiced the character of Mrs. Potts, the singing teapot, in Disney's 1991 animated version of the film.

As Shania Twain, who plays Mrs. Potts in this latest revival, finished singing the "Beauty and the Beast" song, a projection of the animated teapot and Lansbury emerged behind her with 1925-2022 displayed, to honor Lansbury's 96 years of life.

According to her family, the TV, screen and stage legend "died peacefully in her sleep" on Oct. 11.

Best known for her role on Murder, She Wrote, the London-born star left a legacy that includes six Tony Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, an American National Medal of the Arts, a Kennedy Center Honor, an honorary Oscar and a 2014 damehood from Queen Elizabeth.

Shania Twain in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. ABC/Christopher Willard

"I was only more honored to be asked to play that role," Twain, 57, previously told EW. "It made singing the theme song very emotional for me. But [the film's composer] Alan Menken was on stage with me playing the piano, and that comforted me a great deal."

"It was such an epic moment in my career to perform his own song with him there next to me," she continued of the tender moment. "It was important to me to play the role with style and grace."

"A sense of humor, inspired by Angela's charm. I kept Angela in mind the whole time," Twain added.

Along with Twain, H.E.R. played the lead role of Belle, with Josh Groban as her beast. Rita Moreno served as narrator, Martin Short as Lumiére, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

Beauty and the Beast (1991). Snap/Shutterstock

Back in 2016 at N.Y.C.'s 25th anniversary screening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Lansbury surprised audiences with a performance of the title song.

Like Twain, she was also accompanied by composer Menken, 73, and it marked the first time Lansbury sang the song live in over two decades.

And the legendary singer and actress was pitch perfect — even ending with a rendition of Mrs. Potts' signature sendoff to her animated teacup son.

"Run along again to the cupboard, Chip," she said to the audience's applause. "Night, love."

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is streaming now on Disney+.