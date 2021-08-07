Beau Mirchoff Proposes to Girlfriend Jenny Meinen in Paris: 'The Love of My Life Said Oui'

Beau Mirchoff is officially off the market!

On Friday, the 32-year-old actor revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Jenny Meinen while enjoying a romantic trip to Paris.

"The love of my life said oui," Mirchoff wrote alongside his post, which features an image of the happy couple smiling together as Meinen flashes her engagement ring. In another shot, the pair share a sweet kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower with a stunning sunset captured behind the famous landmark.

On her respective Instagram page, Meinen — who is a psychologist — shared the same shots as her soon-to-be husband, alongside other sweet photos and videos from the pair's special moment as well. "Yes to a lifetime of love with you 💍💕," she captioned the post.

"OMG BEAU!!!! Congratulations!!!!! So so so happy for you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented Mirchoff's Awkward costar Greer Grammer, while Now Apocalypse costar Avan Jogia added, "Congratulations yah beautiful bastard."

The couple marked their 1-year anniversary of dating earlier this year after getting together in March 2020.

"One year with this beautiful human," the Good Trouble actor wrote alongside an image of the happy couple posing with a dog. "We've lived in a trailer, we've weathered a pandemic, we bought a horse, she watched me fall off the horse, and now we live together."

"In a house. Not a trailer. Love you to pieces baby girl 😘," he added.