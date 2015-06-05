VIDEO: The Most Adorable Sea Creature Crashes Bear Grylls' The Island

When you think of a Bear Grylls show, most of the animals and critters that come to mind usually elicit the heebie-jeebies.

But on NBC’s new survival reality show The Island – which Grylls hosts – viewers will get some unexpected cuteness.

The show features 14 men tasked with surviving on a deserted island and documenting the experience themselves. (Think Lord of the Flies-lite with adults.) In this exclusive clip, the group discovers an unexpected find in their fishing net: a sea turtle.

“I automatically feel horrible about it,” says participant Benj, who attempts CPR on the sea turtle.

Initially, the turtle doesn’t move, but thankfully it begins to show some signs of life as the other men circle around it.

“C’mon buddy!” they cheer as they try to coax it back into the sea.

Thankfully, it all ended well! Watch the video to see the majestic creature in action.

The Island premieres May 25 at 10 p.m. Unlike other reality shows, there are no prizes, eliminations, camera crews or winners. The six episodes will show how men from different walks of life – there is a stay-at-home dad, a trauma surgeon, a firefighter, and an attorney, among others – survive with only the clothes on their back and minimal survival tools.