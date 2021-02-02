Beanie Feldstein Transforms into Monica Lewinsky on Set of Impeachment: American Crime Story

Impeachment will cover the affair between Monica Lewinsky and former president Bill Clinton

Feldstein was spotted on the set of the upcoming FX series, where she transformed into her new role as Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern who had an infamous affair with former President Bill Clinton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress was seen wearing a blue zip-up sweater with a black leather coat as she filmed scenes outside in Los Angeles on Monday.

Sarah Paulson, who is set to star as Linda Tripp — a former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky exposed the affair — was also seen filming.

Impeachment will cover the affair between Lewinsky and Clinton, the late '90s scandal that captivated the nation and ultimately led to the president's impeachment. It will primarily follow the perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp and Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

Image zoom Credit: The Image Direct

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for not telling the truth about his affair with Lewinsky in December 1998, but acquitted by the Senate in February 1999.

Along with Feldstein and Paulson, the show will star Clive Owen as Clinton and Annaleigh Ashford as Jones. American Horror Story alumnus Billy Eichner has been cast as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, who first broke news of the Clinton-Lewinsky affair in 1998.

Lewinsky, 46, is a producer on the series, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Written by Sarah Burgess, the show will explore "the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency," FX previously said.

A premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story has not yet been confirmed.

Paulson recently opened up about her role in the FX series, telling Entertainment Weekly that she doesn't believe it benefits her "to have any kind of judgment" about Tripp.