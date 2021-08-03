First Impeachment: American Crime Story Poster Teases Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Impeachment will cover the affair between Monica Lewinsky and former president Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky has arrived.

On Monday, Beanie Feldstein shared the first official for the upcoming FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, teasing her role as the former White House intern who had an affair with former President Bill Clinton. The series is set to premiere Sep. 7.

In the shot, Feldstein — dressed as Lewinsky in a blue dress — is seen with her back to the camera as she approaches the White House.

"Every side has a story," the actress, 28, captioned the post on Instagram, also revealing the fall premiere date.

Impeachment will cover the affair between Lewinsky and Clinton, the late '90s scandal that captivated the nation and ultimately led to the president's impeachment. It will primarily be told from perspectives of Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones, whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton led to the exposure of his affair with Lewinsky.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, for his earlier attempts at covering up his affair with Lewinsky. The Senate voted two months later, in February 1999, to acquit him of those charges and he served out the remainder of his second term.

The series also stars Sarah Paulson as Tripp, the former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky helped expose the affair.

Lewinsky, 48, is a producer on the series, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Written by Sarah Burgess, the show will explore "the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency," FX previously said.