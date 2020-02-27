Beanie Feldstein Joins Grey's Anatomy as an Eager New Intern

There’s a new (but familiar) face in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Beanie Feldstein has joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, playing Tess Desmond, a new intern at the hospital.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Feldstein’s character introduces herself to Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) as he is practicing a medical procedure for an upcoming surgery.

“Haven’t you done a million of those?” she asks Richard. “Why are you practicing?”

“I’m experience because I practice,” the veteran doctor replies.

Eager to prove herself, Tess ponders, “I just don’t get it. Those residents, they work their butts off, they go into a mountain of debt all for a chance at the greatest job on the planet, and they treat it like it’s retail.”

Richard seems impressed by Tess’ drive.

Feldstein, 26, joins the show just one month after Justin Chambers’ surprising exit from the hit ABC drama.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers, who starred as Dr. Alex Karev since the show’s start, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.