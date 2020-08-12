The animated series will be set in 1960s New York, like author Louise Fitzhugh's book by the same name

Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch Set to Star in New Harriet the Spy Animated Series

Beanie Feldstein is set to transform into an "adventurous and curious" 11-year-old in the upcoming animated series Harriet the Spy.

The Book Smart star, 27, is set to take on the titular role in the new series — the first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel by Louise Fitzhugh.

The show will premiere on Apple TV+ as part of the streaming platform's slate of premium originals for children, Apple revealed in press release.

The series, which is set in 1960s New York like the book, will follow Feldstein's Harriet M. Welsch — a "fiercely independent, adventurous and curious 11-year-old girl," the release reads.

"More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, you need to know everything, and in order to know everything, you have to be a spy!" it continues.

Glee's Jane Lynch will voice the role of Harriet's "larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny" Ole Golly. Lacey Chabert will star as Marion Hawthorne, "the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet's school."

Harriet the Spy was originally published in 1964 and has remained an "iconic and inspiring" children's novel.

The new Apple Original will be executive-produced by Will McRobb, the co-creator of The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Sidney Clifton will also be a producer.

Apple has partnered with The Jim Henson Company to create the series. The two companies have already collaborated on Fraggle Rock: Rock On.