Beanie Feldstein Hopes People See Monica Lewinsky in a 'Different Light' After Impeachment: ACS

Beanie Feldstein was lucky enough to have the ultimate resource for her latest role.

The Golden Globe nominee, 28, has gotten close to Monica Lewinsky while portraying the former White House intern, whom she hopes will be seen in a "different light" after Impeachment: American Crime Story airs.

"Ryan Murphy himself said, 'This should not be told without your perspective.' And I couldn't agree with him more," she told PEOPLE (the TV show!) of Lewinsky, 48, on the red carpet at Wednesday's premiere at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

"Monica was silenced in 1998 and 1999, because of her immunity deal with the Office of Independent Counsel. She was literally not allowed to speak. So for someone whose story people think they understand, but really they only understand an SNL character, a late night joke, a picture to be ripped apart, because of her weight or what she was wearing," Feldstein added. "They don't know the person, they don't know the human that had to go through a very traumatic, overwhelming experience at 21 to 24 years old. I really hope that people are exposed to her humanity in a different light by watching this show."

Beanie and Monica Lewinsky Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Feldstein portrays Lewinsky during her affair with President Bill Clinton and the subsequent impeachment trial that came about in December 1998.

And with Lewinsky onboard as a producer, Feldstein was able to fully immerse herself in the role.

"I think everyone maybe suspects that I had these kind of big emotional questions for her, but I had done so much research by the time that I had met her," Feldstein explained.

"I'd been studying her for 10 months by the time I met her, that when I met her, I just wanted to know the little things, the things that aren't in books. 'What nail polish did you wear to this event? What do you call your best friend, Catherine? Is it Cat, is it Cathy, is it Cath?' These little specificities that really fill out the humanity of who a person is, and I didn't want to get them wrong," she said.