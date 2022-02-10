Battery Charges Dropped Against RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria's Son Peter Rosello

Miami-Dade State Attorney documents state that the victim was unwilling to give a statement about the alleged battery

Domestic violence charges filed against Peter Rosello — the son of Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria — have been dropped.

Rosello, 29, is no longer being accused of battery and domestic violence by the city of Miami due to the unnamed victim's decision not to "cooperate with the State," the Miami-Dade States Attorney's Office announced in a closeout memorandum obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news comes after Rosello was charged with a battery misdemeanor on Jan. 6 for allegedly slapping and kicking his girlfriend after a night out.

The memorandum states the charges were dropped after "the victim stated definitively that she did not want to cooperate with the State, and refused to provide a statement as to what transpired." The woman also "stated she wanted the Stay Away Order dropped."

A source close to Rosello's family told PEOPLE that his loved ones are "happy that Peter was vindicated by the justice system and they look forward to moving on."

Attorney Peter Heller expanded on why the charges were dropped in a statement to PEOPLE. "After a prefile investigation of the case by the State Attorney's office, the decision was made not to file charges against Peter Alexander Rosello. There was no evidence to support allegations. The case was dismissed and is now closed."

Initial reports of the alleged domestic violence stated that Rosello was upset when his girlfriend said she'd return to her mom's house after they spent a night out. The police report said Rosello "placed his hand around her neck and pushed her backwards." It also stated that "The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground. The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground."

The girlfriend was treated for injuries after police found "visible redness on her face and neck area" and said that she experienced "pain and discomfort in crotch area."

Rosello was previously arrested in 2012 for attacking a homeless man, according to Page Six. A year later he was arrested for marijuana possession.