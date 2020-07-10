Batman TV Series About Gotham City Police Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has not yet announced casting or a release date for the series

DC Comics fans are about to get a new look inside the city of Gotham.

HBO Max has announced plans for a new police drama series set in the crime-ridden streets of Batman's hometown. Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind the new Batman movie, has also signed on to the project, the streaming service announced Friday.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said in a statement.

While the show does not yet have a title, the plot would focus on the police force working in the shadows of the caped crusader.

The series would also live in the same world as the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led film.

The show "will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms," according to the news release. "The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham."

Along with Reeves, Batman producer Dylan Clark and Warner Bros. Television are also involved in the upcoming series.

But this won't be the first time Gotham City's police have been featured on the small screen. The Fox hit Gotham ran from 2014-2019 and followed the life of a young James Gordon (Ben Mackenzie), the police commissioner in the Batman films.